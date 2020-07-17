Complete lockdown on Sat, Sun in U’khand

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 17 Jul: The Uttarakhand Government has announced a total lockdown for two days – on Saturday and Sunday – in the state in view of the rising number of Corona positive cases.

Speaking informally with media persons, Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat claimed that the lockdown was announced with the objective of breaking the chain of spread. He also added that the government was fully prepared to deal with the emerging situation regarding the Corona pandemic.

He also denied that there was any plan to enforce total lockdown every week for two days. Denying such rumours, which have been viral on social media, Rawat said that the lockdown was for this week only and any further lockdown would totally depend on the situation. The government would continue to review and monitor the situation. The CM also rejected the rumours that there was a plan to order lockdown till 31 July.

He, however, added that depending on the developing situation, the government could seal the borders of the state. The CM added that most shopkeepers were also of the opinion that they should open shops for five days a week.

People have also been advised to stay at home. All commercial establishments barring essential services would remain closed on these two days.