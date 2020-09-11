Complicated surgery done at Mahant Hospital of Atal Ayushman card holder

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Dehradun, 10 Sep: Patients are availing quality health services through the Atal Ayushman Card scheme. An Ayushman Card holder female patient underwent successful surgery of ‘Splenec to my with Distal Splenorenal Shunt’ at the Shri Mahant Indiresh Hospital. It would have cost around Rs 2 Lakh if she had sought treatment at any other hospital. Since the patient was an Ayushman Card holder, she got the benefit of the package being covered by the scheme. The Hospital is empanelled under the Ayushman Yojana. This information was provided by Medical Superintendent Dr Vinay Rai.

Durga Bisht (26), a resident of Yamuna Colony, Dehradun, suffered from swelling and pain in the abdomen. On 28 August, she reached Shri Mahant Indiresh Hospital for treatment. Senior Surgeon Dr Alok Mathur and Senior Cardiac Thoracic Surgeon Dr Arvind Makker advised ultrasound and other tests. Dr Arvind Makker diagnosed her with ‘Noncirrhotic Portal Hypertension with Massive Splenomegaly with Hypersplenism with Severe Anaemia’. The spleen of the patient had increased massively. The combination of abnormal spleen function and increased portal pressure would have resulted in chronic deficiency of blood and its components. There was also risk of massive bleeding with vomiting, which could have been fatal for the patient. Just five months ago, she had given birth to a baby. This case was extremely critical due to anaemia. Complicated surgery was carried out by Dr Arvind Makker, Dr Alok Mathur and their team for 4 hours in which the spleen was brought out successfully. In this case, avoiding bleeding was also a challenge. The team of doctors joined the vein of the spleen with the vein of the kidney during the operation. This is termed as ‘Spleno Renal Shunt’ in Medical Science. The lady is healthy after the successful operation and will be discharged from the hospital soon. Significant roles were also played by Surgeon Dr Ajay Kumar, Anaesthetist Dr Robina Makker, Dr Vaibhav, Dr Gurpreet, Dr Amit Sakoti, Dr Amitav Kumar, Dr Vandana and Dr Harsimran in making the operation a success.

“Ayushman Yojana is an extremely successful and beneficial health scheme of the government. As many as 27,000 patients have sought treatment at Shri Mahant Indiresh Hospital under this scheme,” disclosed Dr Vinay Rai, Medical Superintendent.