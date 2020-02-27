Conference on Science held at Graphic Era

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 25 Feb: A national level conference of ‘Emerging Trends in Science & Technology’ discussed the growing impact of science on society at Graphic Era. The conference was held in collaboration with Uttarakhand Science and Technology Council and Indian Association of Physics Teachers. Dr Gulshan Relhan, former scientist of the Bhabha Atomic Research Centre, discussed the important discoveries of science and their significance at the conference. The research paper discussed the stability of super protonic composites electrolyte. This research paper was presented in University of Puerto Rico, America, Gurukul Kangri University and University of Rohilkhand. The research paper was presented by the research scholars of Jawaharlal Nehru University. The paper also talked about how technology could be used in the field of medicine in curing deadly diseases like cancer. Impact of computational thinking in engineering and K12 education, Impact of mobile phone on childhood in Indian society and its effect with different correlated parameters and other research related presentations were delivered at the Graphic Era Hill University and in Graphic Era Deemed University. President, IAPT, Dr Vijay Singh, Dr AK Jain from Amity University, and Convener Dr Vijay Gupta and Jasmeet Kalra were present.