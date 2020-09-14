Cong delegation meets Devendra Yadav

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Dehradun, 13 Sep: Vice-Presidents of the Uttarakhand Congress, Dhirendra Rawat and Aryendra Sharma, General Secretary Vijay Saraswat, Seva Dal President Rajesh Rastogi, Sanjay Mahant, General Secretary Sandeep Chamoli and other senior leaders met the newly appointed state party in-charge, Devendra Yadav, and congratulated him on his new responsibility.

According to Vijay Saraswat and Dhirendra Pratap, an hour long discussion was held with Yadav on the party’s prospects in Uttarakhand. Yadav described the coming 2022 election as a major challenge and exhorted the party members to remain disciplined and motivated. He said he would visit Dehradun very soon and also tour the state.