Cong directs party members to help lockdown affected persons

By ARUN PRATAP SINGH

DEHRADUN, 30 Mar: Following in the footsteps of his BJP counterpart, Uttarakhand Pradesh Congress President Pritam Singh has also directed all party MPs, MLAs and other party leaders to come forward to help

the needy and those affected by the Corona lockdown in the state. In a letter issued today, Singh directed the party MPs, MLAs, MLA candidates, AICC, PCC members, District and City Presidents, State Officials, Block and Town Presidents, Presidents of allied organisations and departments and District Panchayat

President, Municipality and NagarPanchayat presidents to help those affected due to Corona lockdown in the state. Singh said that he was constantly contacting all the district presidents and city presidents, MLAs and office bearers of the state by telephone to take stock of the situation and necessary instructions were also being issued. It may be recalled that, just yesterday, veteran Congress leaderand former CM Harish Rawat had also extended total support to Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat in this hour of crisis and had

even commented that, at present, Trivendra Singh Rawat was the commander in chief for all in Uttarakhand and all ought to cooperate with him in dealing with the crisis. In addition, Pritam Singh also wrote a letter to Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat urging him to rescue those affected and stuck in helpless situations due to the lockdown. Singh also wrote another letter to the CM urging him to arrange for the return of stranded Uttarakhandis to the state and for return of persons from other states stranded in Uttarakhand on the same lines as was being done regarding people of Gujarat stranded in Uttarakhand.