Cong leader Rajni Grover passes away

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Mussoorie, 9 Sep: Rajni Grover, an 85-year-old statehood agitator, and leader of the Mussoorie Women’s Congress, passed away this morning. Members of all political and social organisations in Mussoorie have expressed their condolences to her family.

Rajni Grover was the President of the Mussoorie Congress in the ‘90s and, during her tenure, did important work to strengthen the party. A large number of women activists were associated with her. She participated in the Uttarakhand statehood movement and played an important role in state building. She also suffered police brutality during the agitation. After the death of Rajni Grover on Wednesday, local people along with all the big leaders of Mussoorie joined the funeral procession. She was taken to Dehradun for the final rites.

Among those present were Mussoorie Congress President Gaurav Aggarwal, Mahila Congress President Jasbir Kaur, former MLA Jot Singh Gunsola, State Congress General Secretary Manmohan Singh Mall, Councilor Pratap Panwar, Darshan Rawat, Sushil Aggarwal, Narendra Sahani, AS Khullar and many others.