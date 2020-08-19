Construction of 300 bedded hospital in Harrawala approved

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 18 Aug: An amount of Rs 10 crores has been approved for the construction of a 300 bedded hospital in Harrawala (Dehradun). While the total cost for establishing this hospital is estimated to be Rs 106.84 crores, an amount of Rs 97.60 crores would be incurred by the Centre.

At the direction of Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat, an amount of Rs 10 crore was today sanctioned as the state’s contribution towards the construction of the Shakuntala Rani Maternity and Cancer Hospital with a 300 bed facility at Harrawala, Dehradun. This fund has already been made available to the Mission Director, National Health Mission. The Chief Minister has described the construction of this hospital as a major achievement in the field of health. He said that there was a need for a well-equipped hospital in Harrawala area. This would provide better health facilities to the people.

According to Secretary, Health, Amit Singh Negi, a hospital with 300 beds would be constructed in Harrawala, Dehradun district on the land provided to the Health Department as a gift by Jeevan Jyoti Cancer Hospital Trust. The approved cost of hospital construction is Rs 106. 84 crores, of which Rs 97.60 crores would be contributed by the Government of India.