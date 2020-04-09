Contributions pour in to CM’s Relief Fund

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 8 Apr: Doon’s prominent public figure, Rajni Rawat presented a cheque of Rs 11 lakhs to Chief Minister TS Rawat for COVID-19 relief work, here, today.

Others who donated today included the Vice-Chairman, District Panchayat, Vir Singh Chauhan (Rs 25,000); Director, Projects, UJVNL, and Director, Finance, UJVNL, Sudhakar Badoni (Rs 51,000, each); Dr Tripti Bahuguna, Director, Health, (Rs 51,000); and the Association of Pharmaceutical Manufacturers, SIDCUL, Ranipur, (Rs 7.51 lakhs).