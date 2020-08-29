Controversial WIC is finally sealed

Dehradun, 29 Aug: Dehradun’s controversial club WIC was finally sealed by the authorities on Saturday. The Club is managed by Sachin Upadhyay and his wife Nazia Yousuf. It may be recalled that Sachin is the younger brother of former state president of Congress Kishore Upadhyay.

It may further be recalled that the property in question was also sealed a few years ago by the Mussoorie Dehra Development Authority (MDDA), but due to his high reach and influence, Sachin Upadhyay had himself broken the seal and had started operating club activities on his own. Despite this, it is a matter of surprise that no action was taken against Sachin Upadhyay and Nazia by the authorities. It is also noteworthy that members of the Club include many powerful bureaucrats and police officers, influential politicians and businessmen, and despite the fact that the club was allegedly being run illegally, none of them had reported the matter to the departments concerned.