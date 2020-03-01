Convocation Ceremony held at Uttaranchal University

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 29 Feb: Swami Vivekanand Auditorium of Uttaranchal University became witness to the first Grand Convocation Ceremony today. Minister of Higher Education Dr. Dhan Singh Rawat was the Chief Guest on the mega occasion.

The programme was organized in typical Indian tradition and attire. The mega event was inaugurated with the lighting of the auspicious lamp in the midst of Swasti Chants of Mantras by the Acharyas of Dev Sanskriti Vishwa Vidhyala.

The procession of Convocation ceremony began with the music of Sena Band of Garhwal Rifles. As per the tradition, Registrar of the University Ajay Singh led the procession, while the Chief Guest was the last to enter the auditorium. Chancellor of the university welcomed the Chief Guest with a bouquet of flowers, a memento and a handmade portrait of him.

On this occasion, Vice Chancellor of the university, Prof. N. K. Joshi presented a report regarding the progress and achievements of the university. He stated that a total of 2688 degrees are being conferred upon the students which include 16 doctorate degrees as well as 59 Gold Medals. He further added that the faculty members of the university have published 571 high quality research papers and out of 26 registered patents, 19 patents have already been published. “Nine Companies have been registered by the students under the guidance of Centre for Innovation and Entrepreneurship. In such a short period producing more than 50 judicial officers is a special achievement”, he remarked.

In his address Dr. Rawat at the outset profusely praised the grand Auditorium of the university and declared it as the best in Uttarakhand. Reiterating his resolve to make Uttarakhand, the best in higher education, he declared that Sixth Dham of Uttarakhand would be Vidya Dham. He acknowledged his decision to make convocation ceremony mandatory in the Universities of Uttarakhand. He outlined the highlights of proposed New Education Policy which would focus on education to all, career-oriented education and knowledge oriented education. Considering use of mobile as an obstacle in effective classroom teaching, he promised to take a decision in this regard after wider consultations with students, teachers and parents.

Those present on the occasion were Chancellor Jitender Joshi, Vice Chancellor Prof. N. K. Joshi, Vice Chairperson Anuradha Joshi, Registrar Ajai Singh, Vice Chancellor Doon University, Prof. A. K. Karnatak, Former Chancellor, FRI Prof. R.B.S. Rawat, R. C. Sharma, Dr. Naresh Babu, Alok Pandey, Dr. Abhishek Joshi, Ankita Joshi, Rajeev Sharma, Jagdish Joshi, Dr. Rajesh Bahuguna, Dr. Pradeep Suri, Dr. Vandana Joshi, Dr. Poonam Rawat, Dr. Ajay Singh, Dr. J. P. Mishra, Dr. S. P. Gairola, Dr. Anuj Mittal, Mr. Manish Badoni, Dr. Muneesh Sethi, K. B. Pokhriyal, Dr. N. C. Uniyal, Dr. Shreya Goyal and hundreds of students.

Gold Medals on the occasion were

Law: Bhawna Pandey, Tanmoy Chakraborty, Abha Vijayan, Manjot Kaur, Meghna Mudgil, Neha Khanna, Surbhi Singhania, and Parul Thapliyal in Law. In engineering

Simranjeet Kaur, Parabhjot Kaur, Sakshi Bansal, Chetna Jhadi, Bhavna Agarwal, Gunjan Aggarwal, Shubham Pusadkar, Akshat Bahuguna, Aman Mishra, Kusum Navya Lakshmi, Gaurav Chakrawal, Amritu Kumar, Prashant Jain, Anmol Kumar, Tarun Raj, Harshita Pandey, Amit Sati, Shreya Agrawal, Meena Negi, Nikhil Sharma, Chandan Bhatt, Abhishek Rawat were awarded gold. In Management Deepali Kharayat, Kanika Ahuja, Neha Soni, Sakshi Chawla, Megha Rathore, Akansha Bhatt, Anima Bhatt bagged gold medals.

Science: Vamika Rathi, Rajat Kumar, Babita Negi, Goli Bhaskar Sai, Manisha Kalpasi, Poonam Rawat, Ayushi Jaddhari, Meenakshi Khadka, Aanchal Srivastava, Monika Chhabra, Shailja Chauhan, Srishti Agarwal, Rahul Balvir Rana, Mukesh Kumar Verma, Shrishti Sharma, Subhanshu Thapa, Archan Negi were awarded hold. In

Art, Commerce and Pharmacy:

Rahul Upadhyay, Kuldeep Kaur Saini, Shilpa Ale, Shujat Muzaffar were honoured.

Doctorate Degrees were received by:

Law: Vijay Srivastava, Mohit Sharma, Navtika,

Management: Richa Khugshal, Babita Rawat, Shikha Verma, Piyush Kumar, Monika Bangari, Sandeep Kumar, Diksha Panwar,

Engineering: Harvinder Singh, Neeraj Kumar Pandey, Sumit Chaudhary,

Science: Brijmohan Singh Bisht, Vipin Panwar, and Mansi Gupta.