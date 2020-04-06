Corona patient trainee IFS officer discharged from Doon Hospital

By ARUN PRATAP SINGH

DEHRADUN, 5 Apr: After finally testing negative twice, the fourth Corona affected IFS trainee officer, Shailendra Singh, has also been discharged from Doon Medical College Hospital. It may be recalled that 3 other Corona affected IFS officers had already been discharged before after testing negative twice. The third one was discharged on 28 March. The two others had been discharged even earlier. Singh had to be tested seven times for Corona after his admission to Doon Medical College Hospital according to Medical Superintendent Dr NS Khatri. His first three reports were positive, and the fourth sample turned out to be negative. However, due to ICMR protocol, one can be declared Corona free only if two continuous reports show a negative result. Unfortunately for Singh, his fifth report was positive and he had to extend his stay at the Corona Ward of the Medical College. Then the sixth and the seventh reports turned out to be negative and he was declared cured and Corona free today. He has been discharged.

It may be recalled that four IFS trainee officers from Indira Gandhi National Forest Academy based in the FRI campus had returned from a tour of Spain and other European countries. However, soon after their return, several of the trainee officers had been detected with symptoms of cold and cough and were quarantined. While the majority of them reported with Corona negative report, four positive cases were reported and these were the first cases in Uttarakhand. This had led to a lockdown of the FRI campus.

Speaking to media persons following his discharge from the hospital, Shailendra Singh stated that he had been advised to stay in home quarantine for another 14 days. He thanked the doctors, nurses and paramedical and other staff of the hospital for his treatment. Hailing from Agra in Uttar Pradesh, Singh has been allocated the Jharkhand Cadre as an IFS officer.

He said there was no need to be scared of the Corona virus but precautions and vigilance were required. Those with cold or cough symptoms with or without fever ought to keep themselves in self quarantine and consult the doctors. He said he never developed high fever throughout the infection period. Immunity was required to be boosted in order to fight Corona infection. People with high immunity were not likely to die from the infection, he added. In such a situation, one ought to consult the doctors and follow their advice. He said it was important to follow the restrictions during the lockdown.