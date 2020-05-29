Corona stress causing menstrual problems in women: Dr Sujata Sanjay

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 27 May: Sanjay Orthopedic Spine and Maternity Centre Obstetrician and Gynecologist Dr Sujata Sanjay has stated that the power to fight diseases in women decreases during menstruation. In such a situation, the probability of infection also increases. Therefore, there is need to focus on health and nutrition along with menstrual hygiene during the COVID-19 pandemic. Often women forget to take care of themselves in the pursuit of family responsibilities. Good menstrual hygience would keep women healthy.

Dr Sujata Sanjay reminds that on 28 May, Menstrual Hygiene Day is celebrated all over the world. In 2014, Wash United of Germany started celebrating this day. Its main purpose was to make girls and women aware of hygiene during menstruation. The date 28 was chosen as that is the number of days in the menses cycle.

Dr Sujata states that this epidemic causes more concern for women, because it can worsen their menstrual cycle. Stress activates the hormonal pathway that promotes the release of cortisol, also known as stress hormone. Excessive release of cortisol can suppress normal levels of reproductive hormones. This causes abnormal ovulation that can interrupt the period cycle

Dr Sujata says that late periods occur when a traumatic or stressful event takes place. The stress of daily life can also affect how long a woman’s period cycle lasts. This prevents ovulation and periods. Dysmenorrhea is also associated with high stress conditions. There is unbearable pain in the uterus during periods. People who already experience period pain are more likely to be affected in this way.

Dr Sujata says that in this situation remedies should be found to relieve stress. Some home remedies may be adopted for this such as the use of basil leaves. Chew basil leaves in the morning or make a fresh drink by putting some leaves in hot water. Also by drinking Tulsi tea. Apart from basil, the consumption of green tea with honey and lemon also relieves stress. The roots of Ashwagandha in a glass of warm milk every night is another remedy.

Every woman needs to take special care of cleanliness during menstruation. If carelessness is taken during this period, the chances of infection may increase.

She suggests changing the sanitary napkin every four to five hours. Always use sanitary pads of good quality, which can give you a feeling of dryness and softness throughout the day. Using two pads together increases the risk of infection. If there is heavy blood flow, change the pad frequently. Tampons should be changed every two hours.

Women can also do light physical and mental exercises. Yoga, meditation and light exercise can prove to be good during periods. Heavy exercise is prohibited. Eat a balanced diet, rich in vitamins and protein. Include fruits, sprouted grains, dairy products and dry fruits. It is better not to eat non-vegetarian food. Take rest.