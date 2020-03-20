Corona Virus Effect: Secretariat closed till 24 March

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 18 Mar: The pandemic Corona Virus has started affecting normal functioning of the government machinery in Uttarakhand. As a precautionary measure, the government today ordered closure of the Secretariat from 19 to 24 March for a week. As per the orders issued by Additional Chief Secretary Radha Raturi, the government has felt it imperative to take precautionary measures to ensure effective control of the pandemic Corona Virus. One such measure is to order closure of the Secretariat till 24 March.

The officers and other staff employed at the Secretariat have been directed to work from home and remain available on their phones. However, if the need arises, they could still be asked to come to the office for urgent work. Similarly, another order was issued under the signatures of Chief Secretary Utpal Kumar Singh asking the HODs and other Heads of offices to call the bare minimum of staff to offices and, instead, ask most employees to work from home besides maintaining social distancing.

In yet another order issued under the signature of Health Secretary Pankaj Kumar Pandey, a special advisory was issued by the government to private establishments in the state. The private companies had been advised to ask their employees to work from home as far as possible and to take care to ensure prevention of spread of Corona Virus and to postpone holding of meetings and conferences. They have further advised keeping the offices clean and sanitised and to grant leave to any employee having symptoms of cold or cough.