Corona Warriors felicitated

By Our Staff Reporter

Mussoorie, 13 Oct: The Shah Shakti social organisation today felicitated people serving the public during the Corona period.

Chief Guest and Mussoorie MLA Ganesh Joshi, along with Municipal Chairman Anuj Gupta, lit the ceremonial lamp to inaugurate the event. On this occasion, Corona Warriors were awarded with a citation.

District president of Shah Shakti, Tanmeet Khalsa spoke in detail about the organisation’s work during the Corona pandemic. MLA Ganesh Joshi said that the Corona pandemic had greatly disrupted life. Even when people were at home fearing infection, the frontline warriors like doctors, police, sanitation workers, health department and social organisations served the people, which was commendable work. At the same time, thousands of people were given cooked food by the BJP by the Modi Kitchen, while thousands of ration kits were also made available. He said that such honours increased the morale of the people and they worked better. He also praised the sanitation workers who kept the area clean by carrying out sanitation and cleanliness drives during the Corona epidemic.

Present on this occasion were Mussoorie BJP President Mohan Petwal, Mussoorie Traders Welfare Association President Rajat Aggarwal, Jagjit Kukreja, Manoj Tamta, Pushpa Padiyar, SI Neeraj Kathait, SI Binesh Kumar, Vaibhav Tayal, Sudhir Dobhal, Sapna Sharma, Anil Singh, Abhilash Rana, Kunal, District Head of Shah Shakti Social Organisation Tanmeet Khalsa, Anshul Dhai, Nikita, Kiran Thapa, Shubham Kodari and many others.