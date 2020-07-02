‘Coronil’ to be available soon in market: Ramdev

By ARUN PRATAP SINGH

DEHRADUN, 1 Jul: Addressing a press conference at Patanjali Yogpeeth in Haridwar, today, Swami Ramdev claimed that all controversies regarding Coronil and Swasari Vati with the Union Ayush Ministry had been resolved. Coronil had been approved for sale by the Ayush Ministry as an immunity booster! He went on to claim that the Ayush Ministry had found the clinical trials of Coronil, Swasari Vati and Anu Tail conducted by Patanjali on Corona patients to be appropriate.

He rejected the allegations that the medicine had been publicised or advertised, so far, adding that even in the last press conference, he and Acharya Balkrishna had only shared the details and the results of the clinical trials conducted.The results had shown that Corona patients had been cured by use of these medicines.

Ramdev also wondered what made people think that research could only be done by scientists wearing ties or suits and not by those wearing dhotis and kurtas!

He reminded that when Patanjali Research Institute was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he had wanted the research institute to conduct evidence based clinical trials on Ayurvedic drugs so that they could be recognised by the whole world.

That was exactly what Patanjali Research Institute was engaged in with the help of more than 500 scientists. Even level 3 and level 4 clinical trials had been conducted on older formulations like Divya Mukta Vati for Hypertension, Divya Madhunashini Vati for Diabetes and some other medicines for Hepatitis and other problems with very positive outcomes! No power in the world could stop Patanjali from conducting further research totally on modern universally accepted parameters and protocols for modern medicines! He further asserted that more clinical trials were underway at Patanjali Research Institute and he planned to take the research on Ayurvedic medicines a long way to make them universally acceptable!

In response to claims being made by many that the medicines had been licensed as immunity boosters, Ramdev asserted that licences by the Ayush Ministry were issued based on traditional uses of the ingredients and, therefore, a license for use of Coronil, Swasari Vati and Anu Tail had been obtained as immunity boosting medicines. However, getting licences based on traditional uses of the herbs and conducting the clinical trials based on modern parameters were two entirely different things. Patanjali had conducted initial clinical trials of these medicines on Corona patients and, following their cure, had shared them with the media. It had never advertised the product as a Corona cure.

He added that the major objection of the Ayush Ministry was on the use of word Cure and Patanjali had readily agreed to this condition of not claiming the medicine to be a cure for Corona but as an immunity booster and Covid management medicine.

Ramdev alleged that the attack on him, his research and Patanjali could be part of a greater conspiracy against traditional systems of medicines by the international pharmaceutical mafia! Commenting on allegations that his claims were a crime under the Drugs and Magical Remedies Act, he said that lakhs of people had been inspired by him to take up Yoga and cure themselves of various health complications like hypertension, obesity and digestion problems without taking any medicines, without any clinical trials. Would that invoke the Drugs and Magical Remedies Act against him?

Ramdev further alleged that many allopathic medicines were in the market claiming to be Corona medicines and were selling even at Rs 500 per tablet. Had enough clinical trials been conducted on them to establish them as Corona cure medicines, he asked! However, when he and Acharya Balkrishna shared the results of the clinical trials on Corona patients, all hell broke loose! He claimed that Patanjali had procured the licence approval for Divya Coronil tablet and Divya Swasarivati on their “traditional reported usage” and had submitted all the details to Ayush Ministry to answer all queries.