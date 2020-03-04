Course on ‘Value Addition & Marketing of NTFP’ inaugurated at FRI

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 3 Mar: A 21- day certificate course on `Value Addition and Marketing of Non-Timber Forest Produce/ Medicinal plants’ was organised by Non Timber Forest Produce Discipline, Silviculture and Forest Management Division at Forest Research Institute, here, today. A group of 20 participants from all over India are participating in this training programme. The course is being conducted under the Green Skill Development Programme (GSDP), sponsored by Union Ministry of Environment Forest and Climate Change (MoEF&CC), with an objective to grow skills in NTFP /medicinal plant cultivation, harvesting, processing, value addition and marketing. The programme was inaugurated by Aarti Chaudhary, Head, Silviculture and Forest Management Division, FRI, who welcomed the guests and participants. Appreciating the heterogenous group of participants, she highlighted various opportunities in the NTFP sector. She also promised full technical guidance from the Institute to the participants. Dr Santhan Barthwal, Scientist F, ENVIS Coordinator, addressed the participants on the goal of the Green Skill Development Programme (GSDP). He encouraged the participants to pursue their interests in NTFPs during this holistic GSDP certificate programme. Course Coordinator Dr Mala Rathore, Scientist-E, NTFP Discipline, spoke about the training programme and briefed on various classroom lectures and field visits to be held during the course. Dr Vineet Kumar, Head, Chemistry & Bioprospecting Division, highlighted the importance of aromatic plants. Registrar, FRI, Heads of Divisions and Officers and scientists of Silviculture & Forest Management Division were also present at the inaugural session. The vote of thanks was proposed by Dr BP Tamta, Scientist- E, NTFP Discipline. Shivani Soni anchored the programme.