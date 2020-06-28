Court Refuses To Stay Doon Club Elections

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 27 JUNE: Election process to elect the Managing Committee of Dehra Dun Club Ltd for the year 2020-21 started with Remote e voting at 9.00 am on 23/06/2020 and would end at 5.00 pm on 28/06/2020. The Annual General Meeting of the Club will be held through video conferencing on Monday 29/06/2020 at 11.30 am. Remote e voting facility will also be available during AGM from 11.30 am to 1.30 pm and results will be declared thereafter.

In June 2020 Pradeep Datta had filed an application with the Commercial Court at Dehra Dun, against the Club, Six sitting Managing Committee Members and the Secretary, seeking interim relief against the Club in an effort to stall the Club Elections and AGM. On 26th June when the matter was taken up for hearing, the Hon’ble Court passed an order rejecting his application and directed the Club to conduct the Elections and the AGM as per the MCA guidelines. The Members are requested to cast their votes without any hesitation and attend the Annual General Meeting through video conference; details of the same have been informed through SMS sent by the Club.