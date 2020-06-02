COVID-19 test kits developed by U’khandi

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 1 Jun: In a matter of great pride for Uttarakhand, Nitin Semwal of village Pasalat, Lamgoundi, Guptkashi, has made two kits for the investigation of an epidemic like corona, which the Indian Council of Medical Research has approved. It functions with 100 percent accuracy and has been found suitable for testing of corona.

This is a major achievement for the Janakpuri-Tilaknagar based professional Biotech Company (Genosense) in Delhi. Earlier, the company has also made kits for diseases like SARS, Plague and HIV. This small company, which has been working for years in the biotech sector, has earned a name for its research.

Kit-maker Nitin Semwal says, “This is like a dream coming true. When Pradeep Singhal set up this company, his aim was to stay in India and do a high degree of research on diseases, but he soon left. After this, the company’s condition deteriorated and it had to lay off some employees.”

The company has now further established its credentials, however, by developing these kits.