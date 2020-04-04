COVID-19 testing to begin at Dr Ahuja’s Pathology Lab from Monday

DEHRADUN, 4 Apr: Dr Alok Ahuja’s Pathology & Imaging Centre in Dehradun has been authorised for COVID-19 sample testing by ICMR. Dr Ahuja is a leading pathologist of Dehradun.

Speaking to Garhwal Post, he informed that the sample testing for Novel Corona (COVID-19) would begin on Monday. He stressed that samples would be collected from homes of those desiring to get tested. He informed that as per the ICMR guidelines, persons with acute onset of fever and symptoms of respiratory complications such as coughing or shortness of breath first ought to visit nearest health facility and on the recommendation of the doctors might require to be tested for COVID-19. He added that the need for COVID-19 test would also depend on travel history of the patient (travel to Corona affected countries) or on coming in contact with Corona patients.

Dr Ahuja also informed that those recommended by the doctors to get tested would require to fill up an online form available at www.drahujadiagnostics.in and www.dapic.net and download the form and submit the same duly filled in and signed by the doctor concerned. They would also require to submit an ID proof as proof of the current address. The patients would require to seek prior appointment to get tested. He said that the patients were advised not to visit the Pathology Centre if they had cough or cold. The laboratory was offering free collection of the samples. He informed that for COVID-19 testing nasopharyngeal or oropharyngeal swabs would be collected at patients’ home only and transported to the lab in Viral Transport Media.

The reports would be available next day by 5 pm and it could be accessed on the website of the laboratory on mobile phone too. The report would also be shared with ICMR as per the guidelines. Dr Ahuja said that the testing for COVID-19 was a Not For Profit initiative and the charges of Rs 4500 payable for test as per the capping of the ICMR.