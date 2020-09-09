Covid protocols enforced in Mussoorie

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

MUSSOORIE, 8 Sep: The administration and the police, under the leadership of SDM Manish Kumar carried out a checking campaign in which the people found without masks and violating social distancing were penalised, here, today. The people were also made aware about safety measures.

Hotels and tourists coming to Mussoorie from other states were also checked. Bookings in hotels were also examined. SDM Kumar said that it had been seen for some time that the rules of Unlock-4 were not being followed. A rigorous checking campaign was carried out and transgressors penalised.

He said it was necessary to bring ICMR-certified No Covid Certificate when coming from out of state. Complaints had been received that many people were bringing fake certificates. Action would be taken against such people, he warned.

Present on the occasion were Mussoorie Police station In-charge Devendra Aswal and Executive Officer ML Shah.