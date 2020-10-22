Cowardly Act

An unarmed J&K police Inspector, Mohd Ashraf, was shot dead in Anantnag District on 19 October while on his way home after offering prayers at a mosque. He was home on leave from his place of posting in Pulwama. The newly formed ‘resistance’, which has been constituted by Pakistan, has take responsibility for this act. Its mandate is to raise the ante in the Union Territory following the inability of the older outfits to spread the required amount of terror, particularly among the common people. Pakistan is worried that, despite China’s assistance and the newly ‘unified’ opposition, the public mood may be in favour of peace, development and, above all, normalcy. So, the same mistakes are being repeated that were made in Punjab while backing Khalistani terrorists.

This is not the first time that such a cowardly attack has taken place. It happens occasionally and is usually carried out by terrorists of Pakistani origin. There is local involvement, of course, as information about availability of a ‘soft’ target and the opportune time is still required for a safe and successful hit. It has, however, very rarely deterred men and women from performing their duty to the country. Even the campaigns during local elections to discourage people from contesting have failed spectacularly. Boycotts and other forms of protest have only been effective when called for by mainstream political parties.

It is worth noting that desperation of this kind – when every principle of martial engagement has been violated – has never profited the instigators, the participants or the affected community. It must be recalled that DIG AS Atwal of the Punjab Police had been shot dead in 1983 by a Bhindranwale acolyte on the steps of the Golden Temple, while emerging after prayers. This had triggered a series of events that resulted in Operation Blue Star. Pakistan may have celebrated these events, but India only became stronger and more determined as a nation. The Khalistan movement was exposed for what it was and no person with anything like an average IQ takes it seriously anymore.

The present situation in J&K is the result of the duplicitous politics engaged in by the regional parties – each hankering after power for the attendant benefits, rather than service of the people. If they do not wake up even now and continue trying to play both sides against the middle, the results are going to be calamitous. The powers that be should ensure they don’t, in the process, take the people down with them.