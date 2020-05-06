CS urges people to maintain restraint during lockdown 3.0, also

By ARUN PRATAP SINGH

DEHRADUN, 5 May: Chief Secretary Utpal Kumar Singh today claimed that Uttarakhand had effectively managed to control the spread of COVID-19 pandemic. While briefing the media, Singh reminded that the number of Corona positive cases was doubling in 40 days and had a 65 percent recovery rate, so far. He stressed that Uttarakhand was among the leading states of the country as far as controlling the spread of Corona infection was concerned.

The Chief Secretary reiterated that 61 Corona positive case reports had been reported so far in the state and 39 of these people had recovered and already gone home. There were currently only 21 active cases of Corona infection in Uttarakhand. He added that the state had now 4 Virology labs whereas, earlier, there was no such laboratory and all the samples were sent to the National Virology Institute in Pune. He said that the daily testing capacity of the 4 labs in Uttarakhand was around 500 samples.

The Chief Secretary added that the response time of Emergency Service 108 had reduced from 32 minutes to 27 minutes in rural areas and 15 minutes to 25 minutes in urban areas.

Increase in the number of ICU beds, ventilators in hospitals

Singh disclosed that Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat had today inaugurated the facility of BiPAP machines required for ICU beds, ventilators and oxygen supply in many government hospitals and district hospitals. These hospitals included 10 ICU beds at Mela Hospital, Haridwar; 3 ventilators and 4 BiPAP, 10 ICU beds at Combined Hospital, Roorkee; 1 ventilator, 2 BiPAP at BD Pandey Hospital with ICU beds at Nainital; 1 ventilator and 1 BiPAP, Madhav Ashram Hospital, 6 ICU beds in Rudraprayag; 4 ventilators and 2BiPAP, 6 ICU beds in District Hospital, Chamoli; 3 Ventilators and 5 BiPAP, 6 ICU beds in District Hospital Champawat; 3 Ventilators, 2 BiPAP, 6 ICU beds at District Hospital, Pithoragarh; 3 Ventilator and 1 BiPAP, 4 ICU Beds at District Hospital, Pauri; 1 Ventilator and 1 BiPAP, 10 ICU Beds at District Hospital, Uttarkashi; 3 Ventilators and 1 BiPAP, and 30 ICU Beds at Doon Medical College.

Patience required from the public: CS

The Chief Secretary said that due to strict adherence to the lockdown, the state was successful in controlling the corona infection in the state. During this time, the government also developed health infrastructure facilities in the state. There had been considerable support of the common people in the two phases of the lockdown. According to the guideline of the Central Government, many types of relaxations have been given given in Lockdown 3.0 but crowds were being seen in some places. He appealed to the general public to respect the restrictions and show necessary restraint in order to keep the deadly disease away. He said that the restraint and patience maintained in the first two stages of the lockdown ought to be maintained in the third phase of the lockdown, also. He appealed to the people to maintain social distancing and not crowd any place.

4483 industries allowed to function, 85,000 persons to get work

The Chief Secretary added that 4483 industries had been allowed to function in the state. About 85,000 personnel would be working in these units. However, they would also have to take necessary precautions and safety measures. Keeping this in view, many industrial units had already started production. Many industries were also allowed in the hilly districts. Two shifts of 12 hours, each, had been allowed for industries with a continuous process while ensuring social distancing standards.

7311 MNREGA jobs started, 85231 workers get work

Singh claimed that 7311 works had been started by the Government of India taking advantage of the relaxation given in MNREGA. As many as 85231 workers were already engaged under MNREGA in the state. MNREGA work had started in rural areas. All kinds of economic activities were going on in rural areas. The state was slowly returning back to normalcy, he claimed.

Door to step ration for pregnant women, midwives and young children

In all Anganwadi centres, arrangements had been made to home deliver rations for maternal mothers, pregnant women and young children utilising services of Anganwadi workers. Out of these, 1 lakh 70 thousand pregnant women and midwives and 6 lakh 20 thousand young children would be given ration at home from 20067 Anganwadi centres, the Chief Secretary added.

Payment of Rs 30 crore made to farmers for wheat procurement

Singh added that wheat procurement from farmers was also going on at a rapid pace. So far, 1.69 lakh quintals of wheat have been procured. Farmers were being paid within 48 hours. So far, more than Rs 30 crores amount had been paid in time. This process would continue in the future, he claimed.

So far 5669 stranded people brought to Uttarakhand

About 1.30 lakh migrants living outside the state had registered to return to Uttarakhand. Nearly 30 thousand people belonging to other states and wanting to go home had also registered themselves. So far, 5669 people stranded outside Uttarakhand had been brought to the state. This process woud continue.

He however urged people to be patient because the whole process had to be carried out with great care. Within the state itself, about 7 thousand people had been sent to their home districts. The village pradhans had acted very responsibly, the result of which was that the rural areas of Uttarakhand had remained free from the influence of Corona. People coming from outside were required to follow the home quarantine. For this, the village pradhans had been given some rights under the Disaster Management Act.

Farmers affected by excess rainfall to get compensation

Singh reiterated that, recently, a survey was launched to assess the damage caused to crops due to excess rainfall and hailstorm. He said that the affected farmers would be compensated according to the prevalent norms. Losses in horticulture would also be compensated according as per the prevalent norms in this regard.

Cabinet sub-committee constituted to improve agriculture and allied sectors

Singh said that a cabinet sub-committee under the chairmanship of Agriculture and Horticulture Minister Subodh Uniyal has been constituted for improvements and reforms in agriculture, horticulture, dairy, fishery and allied sector. Women Welfare & Child Development Minister RekhaArya, Higher Education Minister Dr Dhan Singh Rawat, Chief Secretary and Additional Chief Secretary to Chief Minister and Public Works Department Om Prakash had been nominated as members.