Curfew finally imposed in Vanbhulpura

By ARUN PRATAP SINGH

DEHRADUN, 13 Apr: Taking cognizance of the uproar and resistance to the administrative action in Vanbhulpura area that falls under Haldwani area of Nainital district, Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat, today, finally ordered imposition of curfew in the area.

Orders in this regard were issued today when Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat reached his office in the Secretariat after several days of operating from his official residence. He spoke to Chief Secretary Utpal Kumar Singh and Home Secretary Nitesh Jha and issued directions in this regard.

It may be recalled that a large number of locals had gathered outside a mosque there to resist the attempts of the Police, the district administration and a medical team to take the maulana in charge of the mosque for testing and quarantine, particularly in light of the fact that 10 Jamatis of this locality had tested positive for Corona infection. It is also learnt that that those who had tested positive had also attended the prayers at the mosque.

This had led to the sealing of the area with permission denied for anyone to go inside or outside. As per the findings of the LIU and the Police inquiry, a large number of persons had come in contact with the Corona positive Jamatis in the area. Following this report, yesterday, a medical team with the help of the local administration and a police team had reached the mosque to obtain samples of the cleric and to quarantine him and his family. However, the efforts of the administration were met with unexpected resistance from the maulana and his family members. Soon after, hundreds of local residents started gathering outside the mosque and raised slogans against the Police as well as the government. They reportedly engaged in scuffle too with the police officials. When the news of the ruckus spread, SDM Vivek Rai, City Magistrate, Haldwani, Pratyush Singh, SP City Amit Srivastava and a large number of police and PAC jawans reached the spot and made every possible effort to control the situation and pacify the crowd. It took over two hours before the situation returned to normal when the local residents were convinced to return to their homes. The question is why such a resistance was tolerated and the local administration did not seek imposition of curfew, yesterday, itself.

Finally, today, the CM issued orders to impose curfew in the area.