Cylinder explosion in Manglaur leaves many seriously injured

By Our Staff Reporter

ROORKEE, 7 Nov: About a dozen people were injured, when a domestic cylinder exploded in a sweets shop in Manglaur town near Roorkee. Not only this, when the explosion occurred, people passing by also suffered injuries. Those injured seriously were sent to Civil Hospital Roorkee for treatment. While 9 persons were referred to the Coronation Hospital after first aid at the Civil Hospital, a man was referred to AIIMS, Rishikesh. At the same time, 3 others were admitted at the Civil Hospital in Roorkee and are undergoing treatment. After the incident, SDM Roorkee and MLA Qazi Nizamuddin also visited the hospital to inquire about the condition of the victims. Unconfirmed reports however have claimed that two persons died in the explosion.

It is reported that the employees were working as usual at Balaji Sweets Shop near the Jain Khamba in front of the mosque in Mangalore when a blast occurred because a LPG cylinder caught fire and exploded. This explosion was so strong that along with the three-storey shop, other shops nearby also were blown away. More than a dozen people were scorched in this accident. The doctors have informed that condition of ten persons was serious or critical. This heart-wrenching incident has caused panic in the town and the relatives of the injured are in a weeping condition. After this incident Joint Magistrate Roorkee visited the spot. Along with this, Mangalore MLA Qazi Nizamuddin also reached the hospital to inquire about their condition. This incident has shaken the area. Among the injured to be referred are Deepchand son of Nandu Lal (age 28) resident Barabanki, Saqib son of Salim (age 26) resident Jwalapur Gadowali, Ashraf son of (age 30) resident Banda Colony, Mangalore, Mintu son of Dharampal (age 24) resident Thithki, Amrish son of Atmaram (age 30) resident Thithki, Pankaj son of Ompal (age 33) resident Thithki, Akshay son of Mukesh (age 30) resident Mundet, Sachin son Madan Pal (age 27) resident Mundet, Suraj son Pappu (age 30) resident Barabanki. At the same time Kanhaiya son of Neeraj (age 14) has been referred to AIIMS Rishikesh.