Dalai Lama turns 85 today

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 5 Jul: The 6th of July marks the 85th birthday of the 14th Dalai Lama, a time of joy for all his followers around the globe.

In the morning, prayers will be held for his long life and good health across the monasteries. In the midst of this pandemic, a minimum gathering of less than 50 people will assemble as per coronovirus guidelines at each venue of celebration.

Tibetans across the world will be marking ‘Year of Gratitude’ (1 June 2020 to 30 June, 2021) in honour of the outstanding contribution made by him to the Tibetans and people worldwide with yearlong celebrations and tributes dedicated to him.

“The Dalai Lama – Scientist”, an award-winning film will be screened across the world on the day. Earlier, a movie “The Great 14th” was shown worldwide online.

The Dalai Lama once said, “Those who are seriously wishing and praying for my long life, the best gift on my birthday is to please keep your own heart and mind more compassionate.” He advised to serve others, and if that is not possible, then to refrain from harming them. He said living a compassionate life would be the best birthday present for him.

The Private Office of the Dalai Lama recently issued a circular advising all his disciples to chant ‘Om Mane Padme Hum’ one thousand times. This is the holy mantra of Avalokitaswara, who is Buddha of compassion and in this outbreak of novel coronovirus, there is need to generate more of Karuna within to care for the well being of all sentient beings.

The Doon Buddhist Committee will be planting 113 trees which mark the number of years the Dalai Lama is expected to live along with gifts to underprivileged children as part of the celebration and contribution to society.