‘Dalit’ – the Sub-Species?

By S Paul

When I was a college student looking for a room to rent, I was often asked, “Kaun Jaath hoe?” Such an awkward question must have been faced by many like me. I had the good educated sense to reply that I am a ‘Manav Jaath’. Jaath or Jaathi actually means species. Thus Jaati is creation of Ishwar (God). According to Nyay Sutra, an ancient Sanskrit text of ancient Hindu philosophy, Jaathi is classified in four categories. Udbhija (coming out of seeds like plants), Andaja (coming out of eggs like birds and reptiles), Pindaja (mammals, animals of which humans are evolved as homo-sapiens) and Ushmaj (produced due to temperature and ambient conditions like virus, bacteria etc.). The practice in Vedic times was the division of society by way of vocation as Brahmin, Kshatriya, Vaishya, Shudra, Dasyu and Arya. Such a division was known as ‘Varna’. ‘Varna’ means one that is adopted by choice. Thus, while Jaati is provided by God, ‘Varna’ is our own choice. It is not permanent like Jaati but is changeable according to the capability and need of the individual. Some of the sons of sage Vishwamitra became Shudra. Vishwamitra himself was a Kshatriya who later became a Brahmin due to his ‘gyana’ (knowledge) and ‘dhyana’ (meditation).

However, the human weakness of feeling superior to others made this division of labour a hateful practice, even in the religious ceremonies. This was successfully exploited by the Mughals and the British to ‘divide and rule’ over us. The British found this peculiar to our society and exploited it to pit us against each other. Buddhism, Christianity and Islam have used this hate and ‘looking down upon’ attitude to attract the oppressed factions of our society to join them in their kind of faith which do not practice such class distinction. Our radical ‘Hindus’ call this proselytisation. But, actually, most conversions are not due to proselytisation. It is the feeling of equality and the fulfilling of the most basic needs of a human sustenance, without being exploited, that the lower echelon of our society tends to give themselves up to these other faiths.

What are the ‘dalits’? The word in Hindi actually means the ‘broken-separated’. Applied to our society, it is any continuously suppressed poverty ridden people by the affluent and powerful, who feel mentally crushed and broken and lose self-esteem. In our pre-slavery era, this evil practice was mainly between the ‘upper class’ constituted of Brahmin and Kshatriya, the middle class that of the Vaisya and the others like Shudra, Dasyu and Arya, etc. The practice later even put widows, divorcees, orphans, disabled, bonded labourers, very poor and minority religious groups into this category. A team of three scientists led by Partha P Majumder of the West Bengal-based National Institute of Biomedical Genomics published a paper in the US’ prestigious Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences on 25 January 2016. This shows the caste system originated 1,575 years ago, during the Gupta dynasty, possibly during the reign of Chandragupta the Second or Kumaragupta the First. This malady, therefore, is not of recent making or a creation of our rulers but our own social malpractice; misinterpreted and selfishly implemented by those who were required to dissuade others from developing this way of life in our land. Many of our illustrious and erudite ‘gurus’ let this human frailty seduce them in their moments of vulnerability and made them commit this evil. An example is the incidence from Mahabharata where Guru Dronacharya, a ‘Brahmin’, openly favoured a ‘Kshatriya’ Arjun over a ‘Tribal’ Eklavya for achieving excellence in archery. Thus, such a partiality, now practiced widely, has become our society’s Achilles heel. We were enslaved, ruled, exploited and rendered backward only because of this.

Dr BR Ambedkar and other stalwarts who drafted our nation’s constitution kept this in mind and made the compulsory reservations in government jobs for the ‘Dalits’. This did enable many of those lower-class citizens to rise and become politically astute and influential. It is they who never endeavoured to create systems and institutions to exclusively educate, provide opportunities and confidence to the ‘dalits’ like them to compete with the higher intelligence boasting ‘higher’ castes. All of them mostly used the reservation quotas of the constitution for themselves and their kin to push them to attain some semblance of influence and affluence. These now well placed ‘dalits’ still insist on the use of reservations for their kind. Now, after 60 years of having this privilege has already seen three generations of such ‘dalits’ come up. Comprising only about 17 % of our class composition as per 2011 census, has not this been enough privilege for them? It has now become politically expedient to continue this only for votes, but it has generated more hatred in our social fabric. The quota system in government jobs has now been extended to many other levels of our social fabric. Could it be that our leaders are using the same policy of our rulers to divide and rule? The way the social polarisation is now taking place, that of Industrialists-Politicians and Muscle power wielding dons on one side and the backbone of the nation, the middle class-labour force-the farmers and the soldiers, on the other; the term ‘dalit’ would now include all of these others.

The oppressed are kept oppressed in order to exploit them for their manpower and natural habitats. Such is the suspected nexus between the rich-powerful-mafia-politicians. Some intellectual individuals and some NGOs who devote themselves to uplift these oppressed ones and speak for them against misgovernance are branded as anti-national and seditious. They are falsely accused and persecuted. Dr Graham Stein working for lepers among the tribals and his two toddlers were burnt to death not by these dalits but high-class Hindus. Conversely, some frustrated intellectuals take to instigate and arrange these oppressed dalits to take to violent ways. The evil of Naxalism is the result of such misplaced zeal. The feeling of a superiority complex is an innate human weakness. It occurs in other parts of the world, too. But most advanced nations have overcome this disparity by reforming their constitutional rights for equality. There are no reservations but opportunities that are made available to every citizen. It is for them to make themselves capable to grab these. No wonder the capable individuals among us prefer to migrate to these lands of opportunities causing a brain drain here.

WE MAY NEVER BE DEFEATED BY ANY WEAPON SYSTEM BUT DEFINITELY ALWAYS BY OUR OWN CASTE DIVIDE. Give up the caste hatred and we may rule the world by our spiritual ascendancy through our yogic meditation to access ultimate peace and harmony of human soul with Srishti (nature).