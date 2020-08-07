Damaged road continues to pose danger

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Mussoorie, 6 Aug: The road has been damaged near Basa Ghat, here, for quite some time, with half of it subsiding due to the rains. If there is a heavy rain, the road will be completely damaged which can cause major accidents as the traffic will be completely disrupted. The villagers along Basa Ghat Road and several nearby villages use it for commuting.

According to the local people, the road was damaged after a heavy landslide and a large part of it collapsed into the ravine alongside. Houses were also damaged. They said that the officials of Public Works Department had been asked many times to work at a fast pace in this regard, but no concrete action has been taken. The same contractor is getting the work done at a sluggish pace. They have demanded the road construction be done at a fast pace.

Mussoorie Kotwal Devendra Aswal said that due to the damaged road many problems are being faced. He said he had requested the Public Works Department to complete the construction work at the earliest.