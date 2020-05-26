Home Uttarakhand Dead body of woman discovered in room

Dead body of woman discovered in room

Garhwal Post
22
By OUR STAFF REPORTER 

Haridwar, 25 May: The discovery of a young woman’s body inside a room in SIDCUL Thana area late on Sunday night has created a sensation here. The police have taken the body into their custody and begun investigations.
According to reports, at first glance the matter seems related to a love affair gone wrong. The police received information last night that a smell was emanating from a closed room in SIDCUL’s IP2. The police opened the room and found a body kept inside a sack. The corpse seemed around two days’ old.
Preliminary inquiries revealed that the girl’s name was Sonam and belonged to Madhya Pradesh. She worked in a company operating in SIDCUL. A youth who lived with her is missing.
The body has been sent for autopsy and investigations are on.

Garhwal Post

