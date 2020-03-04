Deepak Joshi arrested

By ARUN PRATAP SINGH

GAIRSAIN, 23 Mar: Deepak Joshi, President of the Uttarakhand General and OBC Employees Association was today arrested when he obstructed the vehicle of BJP State President and MLA Bansidhar Bhagat this afternoon. It may be recalled that more than a lakh and fifty thousand government employees from general and OBC categories are currently on strike demanding removal of stay on promotions. The Union is demanding implementation of promotions without any provision of reservation for SC and ST employees. The Opposition members are also protesting against various alleged failures of the state government.