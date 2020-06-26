Deer killed by dogs in Landour

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

MUSSOORIE, 25 Jun: Wild dogs hunted and killed a fawn deer near the Landour Sanatan Dharma Mandir here. On Thursday morning, the sanitation staff saw the dead deer while cleaning the road. They informed the forest department about the incident. The Forest Department team sent the body for postmortem examination.

Supervisor Pratap Kumar said that, as usual, fawn deer was severely bitten by the dogs. He said there is very little movement of people in the town due to the lockdown, for which reason wild animals are often seen coming in from the forest. They deer could have been separated from its herd and strayed into the town. He appealed to the forest department to increase patrolling in the forests near the road, so that wild animals did not suffer a similar fate.