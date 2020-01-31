Dehradun Railway Station to resume functioning from 8 Feb

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Haridwar, 30 Jan: Trains will resume plying up to the Dehradun Railway Station, very soon. The station is presently being remodeled. During this, the arrival of trains had been completely stopped from 10 November, 2019. The renovation task is now nearing completion.

Some of the trains will begin arriving from 8 February, while the remaining will do so on 10 February. Those that will function from 8 February are the Nanda Devi, Shatabdi, Kathgodam, Jan Shatabdi, Lahori expresses.

Travelers are facing problems these days owing to the suspension of traffic. Railway employees are being appointed at the station on fresh basis. However, people will have to wait a little longer for the Janta Express, Upasana Express and Ujjain Express to begin operating because of the fog. As many as 18 trains operate daily from Dehradun, transporting more than ten thousand passengers.