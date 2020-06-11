Deputy Commandant’s Parade held at IMA

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 9 Jun: The Passing Out Parade at the Indian Military Academy, here, symbolises the culmination of rigorous training and transformation of a Gentleman cadet into a young Officer. Amidst the global pandemic and challenges posed by COVID, the Deputy Commandant & Chief Instructor’s (DC&CI) Parade was conducted today at the historic Chetwode Drill Square, where 333 Indian and 90 Foreign Gentlemen Cadets displayed pristine, immaculate turnout and precision marching. This marks preparations for the grand finale on 13 June to be reviewed by senior Army Hierarchy.

The Parade was reviewed by Maj Gen JS Mangat, Deputy Commandant & Chief Instructor of the Indian Military Academy. He complimented the gentleman cadets and encouraged them to be the finest officers of the Indian Army. He also emphasised the importance of valour, honour, ethos and the fine traditions of the Indian Army. He mentioned that the efforts of the faculty and the hard work of the Gentlemen Cadets were quite evident from the crisp and coordinated movements on the Drill Square. He commended the Gentleman Cadets for attaining stellar training standards despite all modifications in training and exhorted them to continue with their endeavours to excel.

During the address to the passing out course Maj Gen JS Mangat said, “The GCs have been taught to ‘Lead by Example’ and the soldiers who would be under their command should look up to them with pride. Indian troops are the best in the world, simple by heart, with unquestionable loyalty and hearts filled with patriotism. But, then, as an officer you have to earn their respect and trust by your action, conduct and demeanour and above all by the truthfulness and purity of your intention and action. Once you have earned their trust and loyalty, they will follow you to every battle and win it for you”.

The General complimented Gentlemen Cadets from friendly foreign countries on successful completion of the training and wished them all the success ahead as they carry the cherished memories of their time at IMA. The Parade was reflective of the excellence that the Academy has always stood for.