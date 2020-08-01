DESL felicitates Army Officers

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Dehradun, 31 Jul: Major General RS Thakur, General Officer Commanding (GOC), Uttarakhand Sub Area, along with Brig VK Patra, Commandant, Military Hospital, Dehradun, were felicitated and presented mementos during a meeting held at DSOI, here, on 29 July by Lt Gen GS Negi (Retd) Chief Patron, DESL, Lt Col US Thakur (Retd), President, Dehradun Ex-Services League (DESL), and Lt Col BM Thapa (Retd) Senior Vice President, DESL.

Due to spread of COVID-19 and the lockdown, this function could not be organised earlier by the DESL.

During the meeting, Col US Thakur and Col Thapa welcomed all officers and thanked them for the welfare services being rendered by Sub Area Staff officers for the ESM and their families. Col GPS Khati and Col VM Naithani were also welcomed, who have come on posting to Uttarakhand Sub Area as staff officers. Col PRS Rawat, who has rendered excellent services for the welfare of Ex-Servicemen and their families of Doon Valley for the last more than two years was also presented a farewell memento.

GOC Gen Thakur appreciated the gesture by DESL. He said that the officers of the DESL executive committee were of his father’s generation and rendering excellent social services for the last two to three decades for the Welfare of Ex-Servicemen and their families. He boosted the morale of the 26 Zonal shakhas working in Dehradun District under DESL for the welfare of ESM and families. He promised all required help relating to welfare of ESM and their families.

The meeting was conducted by Lt Col BM Thapa (Retd). Officers present on the occasion were Brig VK Patra, Brig SN Singh, Dy GOC & Station Commander, Uttarakhand Sub Area, Col PRS Rawat, Col CPS Khati, Col VM Naithani, Col Pranay Subba, Director, ECHS, Col AS Rawat, Officer In Charge, ECHS, Col Vipul Saini and Col Sunny Bakshi, Secretary, DSOI.