DESL opposes intolerant hooliganism by Shiv Sena criminals

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Dehradun, 16 Sep: A press conference was held at the Dehradun Ex-Services League (DESL) office, today, attended by a limited number of veterans due to Covid-19. All veterans have come out in support of navy veteran Captain Madan Sharma (Retd), who is 65 years old, settled in Mumbai, who was recently beaten up by goons of the ruling Shiv Sena for forwarding a cartoon of CM Maharashtra Uddhav Thackeray.

The veterans stated that it was shocking and unacceptable that Capt Madan Sharma was brutally beaten by Shiv Sena activists, causing serious injuries and trauma. More than 300 veterans from Mumbai also had organised a rally in support of Capt Sharma and submitted a memorandum to all higher authorities for immediate disciplinary action against the culprits and for President’s Rule to be imposed in Maharashtra. A delegation of veterans from Pune had also met Governor of Maharashtra and Goa Bhagat Singh Koshyari in this regard, and submitted a memorandum that such hooliganism should immediately stopped and President’s Rule imposed.

A delegation of DESL will also meet Governor of Uttarakhand requesting severe punishment for the six culprits of the Shiv Sena.

Col US Thakur (Retd) President, DESL, said it is the duty of every citizen of the country to take care of the retired Defence Personnel and ensure their dignity, honour and safety.