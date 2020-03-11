DESL solves pending pension problem of Maj RS Gurung

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Dehradun, 9 Mar: Major RS Gurung, an 84 year old veteran, has been a bed ridden patient for many years. He was getting meagre pension for the last 29 years. Now, his pension has been increased to Rs 64,690 per month. He also got arrears of Rs 8,55000 as Dehradun Ex-Services League (DESL) had taken up his case recently with the SBI CPPC, New Delhi, under authority of PCDA circular C 205.

A major role was played by his son, Anjay Gurung, who approached the DESL office on the subject. The matter was taken up to get his authorised pension by DESL with the help of Ramesh Bisht and Ravindra Bhandari, officer incharge, SBI CPPC, New Delhi, who attended the veterans’ rally at Sainik Institute, Dehradun, which was organised by HQ Uttarakhand Sub Area on 13 January. A cheque of Rs 11,000 as donation to DESL was handed over by Anjay Gurung to DESL Executves on 10 March.

Others who helped the ailing veteran was Col BM Thapa, officiating President, DESL, TD Bhutia, Col Bhupendra Singh Shahi and Capt Neel Kumar Thapa.