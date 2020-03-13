Despite CM’s orders, only 4 ministers attend office

By Arun Pratap Singh

Dehradun, 11 Mar: Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat had some days ago issued orders to all his ministers to sit in their respective offices in the Vidhan Sabha Bhawan every Wednesday and Thursday and to attend to people’s complaints. However, four ministers were unable to attend office today due to various reasons.

While CM Trivendra Rawat and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Madan Kaushik arrived in their offices on time, today, they were later followed by Cabinet Minister Subodh Uniyal and two Ministers of State Dhan Singh Rawat and Rekha Arya.

Satpal Maharaj, Arvind Pandey, Harak Singh Rawat and Yashpal Arya were not seen. Speaking to media persons, Uniyal claimed that the other ministers were also expected to attend their offices tomorrow.