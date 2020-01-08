Detoxification for Bodily Tune-Up

By SAKSHI LALWANI

Detoxification (often shortened to detox and sometimes called body cleansing) is a type of alternative- medicine treatment which aims to rid the body of unspecified “toxins” – substances that proponents claim have accumulated in the body and have undesirable short-term or long-term effects on individual health. Activities commonly associated with detoxification include dieting, fasting, consuming exclusively or avoiding specific foods (such as fats, carbohydrates, fruits, vegetables, juices, herbs, or water), colon cleansing. Body detoxification typically implies following a specific diet or using special products that claim to rid your body of toxins, thereby improving health and promoting weight loss. Fortunately, your body is well-equipped to eliminate toxins and doesn’t require special diets or expensive supplements to do so. That said, you can enhance your body’s natural detoxification. Follow the principle of eating the rainbow- 1. Red for Heart 2. White for Immunity 3. Yellow for skin 4. Green for cleansing 5. Orange for inflammation 6. Purple for Antioxidants Wake up, open your eyes and get into that zone which gets the adrenaline rushing-time to get fit and healthy. The year 2020, when socialising will be more of “fitalising”… it will be a scrummy cocktail for your health. Let’s buckle up, and get ready to be a part of the happening peer group of this changing world with this 7 day detox plan. It will help boost your energy levels, support digestion and weight management, reduce inflammation, promote healthy skin, strengthen your immune system and improve your mood. Let’s get started: Monday – Only fruits the entire day. Tuesday – Only vegetables – cooked, steamed, boiled or raw- your choice- the entire day. Wednesday – Only liquids- milk shakes, fresh fruit juices, hot coffees, teas, lemonades, green teas. Thursday – 1 brown bread with Nutella spread and coffee in all 3 meals, milk/ fruits/ green teas in the mid meals. Friday – 1 banana + 1 glass milk at all 3 meals, raw paneer- 150 gms with salt and pepper in the mid meals. Saturday – 2 Eggs boiled in all 3 meals, salad in the mid meals. Sunday – 1 Bowl vegetable daliya in all 3 meals, milk/ fruits/ green teas in the mid meals. Everyone knows that their cars require oil changes and regular maintenance for optimum performance. Well, did you know that our bodies also benefit from regular “tune-ups” too? Internal cleanses and detox supplements can help detoxify the body and improve overall energy, health, and vitality. You can start these supplements to support detoxification which include Milk Thistle, the gold standard for liver detox, Cranberry Ultra for urinary tract and bladder support, Garlic to help support and protect DNA from free radical damage, and the tried and true staple of Apple Cider Vinegar.