DFA Winter Football Camp begins

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Dehradun, 1 Jan: The Dehradun Football Academy (DFA) launched its 9th Winter Football Camp 2020, here, today. It will continue till 20 January, conducting its activities from 3 to 5 p.m., every day.

As many as 25 boys and girls between the ages of 5 and 19 years were present at the inaugural event, today.

It was inaugurated by Chief Guest and Marshall School Director Ratnish Juyal. He was introduced to the trainees and delivered a motivational speech. Also present were Head Coach Virendra Singh Rawat, Coaches Vinod Kumar, Amit Kant, Aman Jakhmola and Pravin Rawat.

DFA has, thus far, trained 26,000 players, Coaches and Referees, according to VS Rawat.