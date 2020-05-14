DG, Info, decries misinformation campaign against U’khand Govt

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 13 May: DG, Information, Dr Meharban Singh Bisht has said that it came to his notice, yesterday, that certain sections of the media in Dehradun are running a ‘false, motivated and baseless campaign’ to malign the state government on the issue of evacuation of Uttarakhand natives from Surat via special trains being run by Indian Railways.

These reports were later used by a section inimical to the Government of Uttarakhand to launch a sinister campaign on social media alleging that payment to Indian Railways for running of special trains from Surat was not made by the state government. As in-charge of government communication, he feels it necessary to put all the related information in the public domain and shared the details of payments as well as copies of communication between the Railway Board and Uttarakhand Government.

This information was later picked up by various media platforms and the controversy was nipped in the bud.

As DG, Information, he reiterated that he would not hesitate to share in the future, also, all information that would help kill the misinformation and disinformation campaigns, both, on the media and social media.

He said the media is an important pillar of democracy and as a duty it must do everything possible to not deviate from the path of responsible and fair reporting of information, events and news.

He wished success to all the news platforms and assured them full cooperation of the Information Department of Uttarakhand. He urged all to work towards spreading positivity in these difficult times.