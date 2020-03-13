DGP Raturi congratulates medal winning Police Athletes

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Dehradun, 12 Mar: DGP Anil K Raturi today met at the Police Headquarters, here, the medal winning athletes of the Uttarakhand Police who won medals at the 68th All India Police Athletics Championship 2019.

Extending his congratulations, he urged them to train harder and win gold medals in future competitions.

According to DGP (Law & Order) Ashok Kumar, who is also the Secretary of the Uttarakhand Police Sports Control Board, the 68th All India Police Athletics Championship 2019 was held from 3 to7 March in Panchkula, Haryana. Uttarakhand Police athletes performed well and won two medals. Inspector Manish Rawat won a silver medal in the 20 kilometre walk, while Constable Mahendra Bisht got the silver in the Marathon. The Uttarakhand contingent was also presented the ‘Best Discipline Award’.