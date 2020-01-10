DGP Raturi congratulates Police medal winners in sports

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Dehradun, 8 Jan: Medal winners in various sports disciplines of the Uttarakhand Police met DGP AK Raturi at the Police Headquarters, here, today.

Congratulating them, DGP Raturi urged them to do even better in future events and always aim for the Gold Medal.

DGP (Law & Order) Ashok Kumar, Secretary of the Uttarakhand Sports Control Board, expressed pride that members of the force had won medals at the national and international levels.

The players assured them that they would perform their best in future competitions.

Among the sportspersons present was SI Hemlata Semwal, who won a silver medal in the 10 metre pistol team category at the 63rd National Shooting Championship held in Bhopal, recently. As also Constable Lavish Kumar, who won a bronze medal at the 28th Senior National Wushu Championship held in Jammu, and Constable Neha Bisht, who won a bronze medal in Wushu 75 kg category at the 4th All India Police Judo Cluster Championship held in Delhi. Constable Shubham Chaudhary won a bronze in 65 kg category at the same event, while in Judo, 69 kg category, Constable Shaili Manral also won a bronze. In Gymnastics, Vaulting Table, Constable Sunil Ramola won a Silver, while Head Constable Kripal Singh won a silver in the Pommel Horse event.