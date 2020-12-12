Diana Penty is sure of what she won’t wear at her wedding

Actress Diana Penty is pretty sure about what she will not wear on her wedding day. She also gave a hint of where she would like her destination wedding to be held.

“Wedding outfits are absolutely stunning and gorgeous, but they are also so heavy. I have made a mental note to never wear something too heavy. It is definitely going to be something light, easy and comfortable. Comfort for me is everything because only then can I have a good time. I don’t want to be tugging at my outfit and, by the end of it, feel my body hurt because of how heavy it is! I really don’t want to be in that position!” Diana said in an interview to Femina Brides.

She also expressed her desire to be surrounded by the mountains for her destination wedding, because her big day has to be held in a place filled with tranquillity.

“I haven’t really thought about it, but I generally love the mountains. They are beautiful, calm and therapeutic. It gives me a sense of peace. So, if I could just be surrounded by mountains with just a little nip in the air, I’d be happy,” said the actress in the interview.

Diana will next be seen in the upcoming film Shiddat, which also features Mohit Raina, Radhika Madan and Sunny Kaushal.