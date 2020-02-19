“Direct air connectivity between Mumbai – Jo’burg necessary”

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

MUMBAI, 18 Feb: Asserting that Mumbai is very important to South Africa, the newly appointed Consul General of South Africa in Mumbai, Andrea Kuhn, said today that her country was keen to establish direct air connectivity between Mumbai and Johannesburg. Stating that lots of Indian companies are investing in South Africa and that more Indians are visiting that country, she said direct air connectivity between the two financial capitals would prove mutually beneficial. Andrea Kuhn was speaking to the Governor of Maharashtra, Bhagat Singh Koshyari at the Raj Bhawan, here, today. Recalling that Mahatma Gandhi had started his Satyagraha in South Africa, she said India had been a strong supporter of the struggle against apartheid. She told the Governor that South Africa was now a member of BRICS and other international bodies and currently heading the African Union. She said the Indian Diaspora in South Africa is making handsome contribution in all walks of life in her country. Welcoming the Consul General to Maharashtra, Governor Koshyari told her that he would take up the matter of establishing direct air connectivity between Mumbai and Johannesburg with the Central Government.