DIS Sports Day honours memory of Mahatma Gandhi

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 15 Dec: The Annual Sports Day of Doon International School (Junior Wing) was held, here, today. The theme was to honour and celebrate the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. Several events were especially designed based on significant movements of the freedom struggle like ‘Dandi March’ and ‘Simon Go Back’. The Chief Guests on the occasion were Nivedita Kukreti( SSP, Intelligence HQ) and SP (Intelligence, Dehradun) Sarita Dobhal. The guests of honour were Chairman (DIS) DS Mann and Founder Principal MK Mann. The chief guests were warmly welcomed by the school choir and introduced to the gathering. The students of Akbar, Ashoka, Ranjit and Teresa houses marched proudly behind their flags in the Inter House March Past. To ensure that the students abided with the rules and regulations, an oath taking ceremony was conducted by the Head Boy Iwin Singh and Head Girl Nigella Annie Mathew. The Kindergarten and Class 1 students assembled on the field. Their PT display, in perfect coordination, was a heartwarming sight as the little ones completed their set of exercises with joy in their hearts. The field and track events of classes 4 and 5 included 80 m races, relay races and the unique ‘Dandi Race’ which was greatly appreciated. Another highlight of the day was the performance and the races of Nursery, LKG and UKG. Their fun filled races won the hearts of all present. The two most impressive performances of the day were the Yoga display by classes 4 and 5 and the Taekwondo Show presented faultlessly by the boarders of DIS. The audience was completely captivated by the parents’ races. The ‘Dupatta Display’ by the students of classes 4 and 5 transformed the whole field into a sea of vibrant red and yellow as the students moved in perfect synchronisation performing complicated formations with ease and confidence. The winnersof the various races were Anshika, Ayaansh and Amaisha of class Nursery; Amayra, Rajshee, Aarush, Gaurav, Aarav, Shashwat, Aayushmaan, Avyansh, Sanvi, Virat and Sidhi of LKG; Ishani, Arsh, Sonakshi, Shivansh, Advik, Yash, Catherine, Lakshya, Aaradhya, Agrim, Prajun, Aryman, Arnav, Akshat, Trishanand Nayra of UKG; Kavya, Aditya, Vamika, Vanya, Gurjot and Anush of class 1; Sanskriti, Vibhushit, Drishti, Pranjalika, Aditya, Aarush, Ahna, Ashwin, Unnati, Pihu, Shaurya and Siddharth of class 3; Aakriti, Mannan, Vaishanavi, Priyanshi, Aditya Pratap, Tejas, Aarav and Ashwinof class 4; Sruthi, Shashank, Anushthika, Aareha, Shivam and Atharv of class 5. The March Past Trophy as well as the Best House Trophy was won by Ashoka House. At the Prize Distribution ceremony, Chief Guest Sarita Dobhal addressed the gathering. She stressed on the need to focus more on extra- curricular activities including sports. She also told the students to be good human beings as they are the future of the country. The vote of thanks was proposed by Managing Director Gagan Jyot Mann.