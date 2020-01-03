District Administration gears up for review by NCSK

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Dehradun, 1 Jan: District Magistrate C Shivshankar held a meeting at his camp office here, today, with officials belonging to departments concerned, the Nagar Nigam and Palikas regarding schemes, programmes and works related to sanitation workers.

He instructed the officials to prepare clear briefs on issues related to sanitation workers that would be presented before the review meeting to be conducted by the ‘National Commission for Safai Karamcharis’ (NCSK) on 2 January. He said no question posed by the Commisson ought to be left unanswered. All updates on progress of schemes for sanitation workers’ welfare had to be made available.

The Chairman of the Commission, Manhar Valji Bhai Zala, will hold a review meeting at the Collectorate on Thursday. He will be accompanied by Commission Member Manju Diler and Secretary Naren Das.

Present at today’s meeting were ADM Bir Singh Budiyal, EE, Jal Sansthan, Namit Ramola, EOs of the Nigam and Palikas, as well as other officials.