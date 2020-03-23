District Judge warns people not to visit courts till 31 Mar

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 23 Mar: District Judge Prashant Joshi has taken serious note of the fact that litigants and their advocates continue coming to the courts despite the notice issued by him earlier that only very urgent cases will be heard in view of the Corona infection. However, both the litigants and their advocates have continued to come to the courts for dates regarding the cases. Taking serious note of this trend, District Judge Prashant Joshi again issued a warning to the litigants and their advocates. He also said that those ignoring the warning could be arrested and sent to prison. He again reminded that there would be no adverse action against the litigants or the defendants till 31 March on account of their being not present in the court in view of the pandemic. Meanwhile, the prisoners are already being presented before the court through video conferencing. In addition, the court staff coming to duty during these days is required to sanitise their hands before entering the court rooms and the chambers of the judges.