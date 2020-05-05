DLSA urges Govt to supply contraceptives, sanitary pads

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 5 May: Neha Kushawaha, Civil Judge (SD)/

Secretary District Legal Services Authority, Dehradun, has written a letter to the State Health Secretary pointing out that a large number of women in the state, particularly in the areas where the poor resided, were not being able to access contraceptives and sanitary

pads, which could result in personal hygiene problems and an inevitable population explosion. Kushawaha has stated that this problem was realised by her during a survey conducted by her in district Dehradun in poor and backward areas. In addition to this, during the lockdown, several women were unable to get sanitary pads, which was not only affecting their personal hygiene but also creating health hazards for them. This

was confirmed even by ASHA Karyakartas. She, therefore, has urged the government to ensure that

supply of contraceptives, condoms and sanitary pads is

also in the list of priority and essential commodities in

addition to other medicines and food products.