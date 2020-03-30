DM warns shopkeepers against overcharging customers

By ARUN PRATAP SINGH

DEHRADUN, 30 Mar: Following orders issued by District Magistrate Dr Ashish Srivastava, officials today went around the various parts of the district and directed shopkeepers to display rates list of essential items outside their shops. Besides this, the officials were also directed to ensure that all essential items including vegetables and fruits were available to the people at

reasonable prices and that all shopkeepers and street venders ensured strict compliance of social distancing guidelines. Srivastava instructed employers at all levels in the district to pay the salaries of all the workers working in their industries or shops for the lock-down period without any deduction and on the due date. He also issued directions to all the landlords having migrant workers or students as tenants to not force the

tenants to pay one month’s rent, or to vacate the property. It was clarified that, if found to be violating the instructions in this regard, the landlords would be liable for action against them under Section 10 (2) (1) of Disaster Management Authority and Uttarakhand Epidemic Diseases, Covid-19 Regulation, 2020 Epidemic

Diseases Act 1897. Besides this, the DM also asked the educational institutions located in the district not to force the students to deposit the fee for one month and warned them of action under Section 10 (2) (1) of the Disaster Management Authority and Uttarakhand Epidemic Diseases, Covid-19 Regulation, 2020 Epidemic Diseases Act 1897. He also directed the officials to ensure that for the prevention and effective control

of corona virus, any person entering from any other state and district into the border area of Dehradun district ought to be identified and quarantined for 14 days without fail. The District Magistrate added that, today, various voluntary organisations had provided food packets supporting the district administration, mainly the Radhaswami Satsang Beas, Uttaranchal Punjabi Mahasabha, Sunil Gupta, Journalist, Kalika Mandir Samiti, Sanjiv Gupta, Mannuganj, Geeta Bhavan,

Indian Public School, Rajawala, President Sarrafa Mandal/Manbhavan, Jinesh Sehgal and Durga Verma and Radhaswami Saints. Food packets were provided by Ang Vyas (Rishikesh Shakha). A total of 5565 food

packets were distributed in the district on Monday.

In compliance with the instructions of the District

Magistrate, today, the District Administration team

distributed 820 Annapurna Ration Kits at various places

in the district, 150 in Mussoorie, 100 in Rishikesh,

270 in Dehradun Sadar and 300 packets in Tehsil Doiwala area.