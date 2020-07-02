Doctors felicitated in Mussoorie

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Mussoorie, 1 Jul: Mussoorie Lions Club and Lions Club Hill organised various programmes at which 30 doctors of Dehradun and Mussoorie were awarded certificates and Mementos. Dr Vipin Vaish, Dr Meenu Vaish, Dr Sandeep Tandon, Dr NP Uniyal, Dr George, Dr Harimohan Goyal, Dr Dital Panwar, Dr Prachi Jain, Dr Pradeep Rana and other doctors were felicitated.

Lions Club Women’s President Usha Chaudhary, Governor Gaurav Garg, Lions Club Hills President Ravindra Goyal said that in the Corona period, doctors were serving patients regardless of their lives. Dr Vipin Vaish of Dehradun, Dr Harimohan Goyal, Dr Sandeep Tandon and Dr NP Uniyal said that the risk of corona infection was not yet ended, it would increase in Unlock-2. So, people needed to be cautious and observe social distancing as well as wear masks.

Anuj Tayal, RN Mathur, Madan Mohan Sharma, Naresh Anand, Anand Panwar, Shiv Arora, Virendra Rana, Sandeep Aggarwal, Monika Agarwal were among those present on the occasion.