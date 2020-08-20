Doctors working heroically to combat COVID-19: CM

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Dehradun, 19 Aug: Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat said today that the work of doctors engaged in the treatment of the corona infected is similar to performing great austerities. Treating patients in such difficult conditions was a formidable task. Physicians were performing their duties with patience and heroism. He affirmed that, with the help of doctors, the fight against Covid-19 would definitely be won. The Chief Minister also spoke to Covid-19 patients and medical officers posted in hospitals via a virtual conference from the CM’s residence.

The Chief Minister interacted with doctors and patients admitted in Doon, Haldwani, Srinagar Medical College and District Hospitals. He obtained information from the doctors about the status of patients, ventilators, ICUs, Oxygen, Beds and the availability of equipment required to deal with Covid-19. He said that all possible efforts are being made by the government to control Covid-19. He appreciated that the patients were being treated by the doctors with resolve in difficult conditions.

He asked the patients about their treatment and food arrangements. All the patients appreciated the arrangements of the hospital administrations.

Dr Ashutosh Sayana said that Doon Medical College was fully prepared to face the challenges ahead. The number of ICU beds had been increased. As many as 33 patients are currently in ICU. Dr Paramjit Singh from Haldwani Medical College disclosed that plasma therapy was also being done in Haldwani. People were being asked to donate plasma, so that the patient could recover sooner.

Secretary, Health, Amit Negi said that the Health Department was constantly striving that people should get the best treatment. The way the doctors were fighting the war against Corona was commendable.